|
|
Dolores "Dee" Wilson, age 82, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away Feb.13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. Feb. 20, 2019 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church 120 Hialeah Ave., Houma. Burial will follow in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery, 230 St. Charles St, Houma.
She is survived by her daughter, Fathia "Faye" Williams; brother, Thomas Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rebecca Wilson; sisters, Irabelle Wilson and Elnora Wilson Mosely; brother, Ernest Jr., Sterling, Merlin, Robert, Melvin Wilson and Rufus Frederick.
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019