Don Miller, 46, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at Old Fountain Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved mother, Linda Miller; sons Don Miller Jr., Donald Duncan, Nicholas Miller and Donald McCormick; daughters Donlynn and Donique Miller, Doniqua Gardner, Dontraezia and Dontaezia Duncan and Aurabelle Laskey; brothers Anthony (Yvette) and Jerome Miller, Louis Jr., and Ricky and Timmie Johnson; sister Nicole Miller; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Johnson Sr. and grandparents Rebecca Thomas and Hurley Miller.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019