Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Miller Obituary
Don Miller, 46, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at Old Fountain Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved mother, Linda Miller; sons Don Miller Jr., Donald Duncan, Nicholas Miller and Donald McCormick; daughters Donlynn and Donique Miller, Doniqua Gardner, Dontraezia and Dontaezia Duncan and Aurabelle Laskey; brothers Anthony (Yvette) and Jerome Miller, Louis Jr., and Ricky and Timmie Johnson; sister Nicole Miller; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Johnson Sr. and grandparents Rebecca Thomas and Hurley Miller.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.