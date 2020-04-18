|
|
Donald Anthony LeBoeuf, 92, a native of Lafayette and resident of Houma, passed away on April 16, 2020.
A private service was held by the family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bourg LeBouef; son, Cecil LeBoeuf (Melinda); daughter, Kathleen Sagona (Michael); stepsons, Jerry Guidry, Lee Guidry (Cindy), and Kale Guidry (Shelly); brother, Malcolm LeBoeuf; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen LeBoeuf and Pearl LeBlanc LeBoeuf; and sister, Barbara Grace Randolph.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020