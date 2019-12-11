Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Donald Voisin
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Theriot, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Theriot, LA
Donald Anthony Voisin

Donald Anthony Voisin Obituary
Donald Anthony Voisin, 76, died at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was a native of Houma and resident Bayou Dularge.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Eloi Church, with burial taking place after services in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ethel LeBouef Voisin; children, Wendy Marie Voisin, Quincy Voisin and wife Terese Gassen Voisin; godchild, Danny Traigle; sisters, Evelyn Moseley, Marion Smith, and Susan Larson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Anthony Voisin and Estelle DeHart Voisin.

Donald was a very talented woodworker and crafted many works of art. He also had a dedication to his church and community and was an active member of the St. Eloi Church bereavement volunteers.

Donald's life and memory will live on in his family and friends. He will never be forgotten and will always be loved and remembered.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
