Donald C. Marler Sr., 80, a native of Ringgold, La., and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019.
Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Wiggins and husband Ross, and Melinda Acklin; son, Donald C. Marler Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and sister, Janice Marler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Marler; parents, Leonard and Lucille Marler.
Donald was a retired CW3 and did two tours in Vietnam during his 21.5 years in the United States Army. After retirement, he was with PHI Helicopters in Lafayette for 23 years as a pilot.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019