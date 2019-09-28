Home

Donald C. Marler Sr. Obituary
Donald C. Marler Sr., 80, a native of Ringgold, La., and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019.

Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Wiggins and husband Ross, and Melinda Acklin; son, Donald C. Marler Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and sister, Janice Marler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Marler; parents, Leonard and Lucille Marler.

Donald was a retired CW3 and did two tours in Vietnam during his 21.5 years in the United States Army. After retirement, he was with PHI Helicopters in Lafayette for 23 years as a pilot.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
