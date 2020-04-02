|
|
Donald Charles Douglas, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:26 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Mitchell Douglas; sons, Kenyada and Brandon Douglas, Sr.; daughters, Sharonda and Cherina Douglas; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald (Delores), Bobby, Benny, and Freddie Douglas, Jr.; sisters, Carolyn D. Washington and Helen Douglas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Freddie, Sr. and Helen Willis Douglas; brothers, George (Rosemary) and Nolan Douglas, Sr. (Helouise); sisters, Marguerite D. Pitts and Annie D. Doss (Elmer); paternal grandparents, Eloi and Amelia Douglas; maternal grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Williams; and in-laws, Catherine Fusilier, Vernes Evan Douglas and Fredrick Washington.
In effort to comply with all federal, state and local governmental requirements, and the practice of social distancing, no funeral services will be held at this time. Burial will be in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate a life well lived.
The family appreciates your thoughtfulness and understanding during this most difficult time.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020