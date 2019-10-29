Home

Donald "Perch" E. Harp, 70, of Houma passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1949, in Madisonville, Tex.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Dreyer and his father, Leo Harp.

Donald is survived by his four children, Laura Harp, Rachael Peacock and her husband, Sean Peacock, Donald "DJ" Harp and Jessica Harp; four granddaughters, London, Bailey, Megan and Luna; his sister, Barbara Wiley; and his brother, Leo Harp.

No service is planned.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
