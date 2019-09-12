|
Donald Felix Hebert, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Gramercy, passed away on Sept. 10, at the age of 92. He was born Sept. 1, 1927.
"Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" Psalm 23.6.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Navarre Hebert; son, Donald Edmond Hebert (Joellyn Weber); daughters, Sonya H. Roussel (Mickey) and Mary H. White (Dennis); sister, Joann H. Robichaux; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien J. Hebert Sr. and Maude Bernard; brothers, L.J. Hebert Jr., Calvin "Dean" Hebert and Charles Ray Hebert; and sister, Maude Rita H. Morvant.
Donald was a good, honorable husband and father. He loved his God, his family and friends and his country. He was proud to be a U.S. Marine. He was a long time employee of Kaiser Aluminum in Gramercy, where he retired as power and utilities manager. He held assignments for Kaiser in India and Jamaica.
Donald was an avid golfer and enjoyed many happy days playing with his golf buddies at Riverlands Country Club in LaPlace. He served his church and community over the years as a little league baseball coach, trustee of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and the early years of the St. James Parish Planning Commission.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Poche and staff at Poche Medical Clinic, Feliciana Home Health, Southeast LA Veterans Home, and special caregivers, Beulah Rosemain and Juanita Scott.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 129, Paulina, LA 70763.
Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019