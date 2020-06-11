Donald Fleming Sr.
Donald "Duck" Fleming, Sr., 73, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville. A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 13 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville. Burial in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donald is survived by his wife, Hazel Myles; son, Donald Fleming, Jr. (Brandi); daughters, Angela Fleming (Gregory Whittington) and Christians Goodson (Bobby); brothers Christopher, Michael and Keith Fleming Sr.; sisters Earline and Ann Marie Fleming; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Fleming Lovincy; parents, Rowena and Earl Fleming, Sr.; brothers, Earl, Jr., Raymond, Sr., Albert, Sr. and Alton Fleming; and sisters, Mary and Delores Fleming.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
