Donald "Duck" Fleming, Sr., 73, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



Visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville. A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 13 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville. Burial in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery.



Donald is survived by his wife, Hazel Myles; son, Donald Fleming, Jr. (Brandi); daughters, Angela Fleming (Gregory Whittington) and Christians Goodson (Bobby); brothers Christopher, Michael and Keith Fleming Sr.; sisters Earline and Ann Marie Fleming; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Fleming Lovincy; parents, Rowena and Earl Fleming, Sr.; brothers, Earl, Jr., Raymond, Sr., Albert, Sr. and Alton Fleming; and sisters, Mary and Delores Fleming.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.



