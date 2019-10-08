Home

Donald J. LeBoeuf Sr. Obituary
Donald J. LeBoeuf Sr., 60, a native of Houma and a resident of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Donald is survived by his wife, Debra Samanie LeBoeuf; daughter, Dana LeBoeuf Pellegrin (Junior); son, Donald LeBoeuf Jr. (Kristie); grandson, Sean Bruce; and granddaughter, Sera Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Evelyn Bourgeois LeBoeuf; and brother, David LeBoeuf.

Donald was a loving husband of 39 years, and a father of 38. He loved his grandkids whole heartedly. He loved to fish and work in his gardens. He will be missed by many.

There will be a private service held at a later date for the immediate family.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Homes of Raceland, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
