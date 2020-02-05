Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Donald J. Prosperie

Donald J. Prosperie Obituary
Donald J. Prosperie, 78, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Feb. 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

He is survived by his wife, Rosabelle Martin Prosperie; children Shanna Prosperie, Chad Prosperie (Darkus), Brad Prosperie (Monique) and Shane Prosperie (Bonnie); sisters Linda Bergeron, Kathleen Theriot, Catherine Hornsby and Patricia Thompson; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Prosperie and Virgie Hutchinson Prosperie; and brother, James "Jim" Prosperie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
