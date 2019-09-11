|
Donald James Pennison, 78, a native of Schriever and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home, with military services beginning at 1 p.m. and a religious service at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donald is survived by son, Donald James Pennison Jr. and wife Lisa Marie Pennison of Lawrenceville, GA; daughters, Brenda Ann Brown of Myrtle Beach, SC; Karen Marie Cabanaw and husband James Thomas Cabanaw Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC; Sandra Lee Staton and husband Robert "Wayne" Staton of Galivants Ferry, SC; and Lisa May Decarlo and partner Ronald William Zielaznicki of Arcadia, FL; sisters, Ruby Mae Frances Gabriel (Lou) of Baton Rouge; Elodie Theresa Lusco of Houma; Evelyn Ann Tucker of Schriever; Anna Lee Marie Clement of Thibodaux; Jane Elizabeth Clause of Houma; Clara Alice Zeringue (Neil) of Thibodaux; Kathleen Ellen "Kathy" Legendre of Schriever; Judy Agnes Martin of Chacbay; and Nancy Martha Boudreaux of Thibodaux; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Arthur Pennison; granddaughter, Amber Lynn Bandy; parents, Arthur Joseph Pennison and Elodie Louvier Pennison; brothers, Arthur Joseph Pennison Jr., and Daniel Anthony Pennison; and sister, Carol Pennison Naquin.
Donald was an altar boy at St. Joseph's Co-Cathedral in his youth. At the age of 17, he joined the US Air Force. After 21 years of service, he retired and returned home to Louisiana and worked for United Gas Pipeline and Koch Industries. He enjoyed life and was loved by many.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019