Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Donald Jean Livas Obituary
Donald Jean Livas, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda McKay Livas; sons, Donald (Raelynn) and Matthew Livas; daughters, Donetta Miller (Willie) and Kristiana Livas; six grandchildren; brother, Clarence Livas; sisters, Joyce Noble, Mable Chatman (Lloyd) and Gail Celestin (Donald); sister-in-law, Brenda Livas; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josh, Sr. and Rosa Howard Livas; brothers, Josh, Jr., Henry, Sr., Alvin, Harvey and John Livas; and sister, Rosetta Richardson.

In an effort to comply with all federal, state and local governmental regulations, no public services will be conducted at this time. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate a life well lived.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
