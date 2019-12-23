|
Donald John Banowetz Sr., age 85, a native of Preston, IA, and resident of Houma, passed away
on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. Visitation will resume at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Friday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. until service time. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in Schriever.
Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna M. Duet Banowetz; children, Donald Banowetz
Jr. and wife Jamey, Kay Banowetz Kilburg and husband Martin, Susan Banowetz Snyder and
husband Jerome, Linda Banowetz Hemphill and husband Lance, Sandra Banowetz LaRose and
husband Paul; brothers, Raymond Banowetz and wife Pat, and Norbert Banowetz; sisters, Clara
Hermiston, Sister Dolores Banowetz OSF; brother-in-law, Kenneth J. Bergeron; sisters-in-law,
Ellen Theriot Duet, Betty Duet Melancon, Iris Duet Bergeron and Sally Kilburg Banowetz;
grandchildren, Alicia (Chuck) Vannatta, Don (Jamie) Banowetz III, Melissa (Seth) Broussard,
Adam Braden, Matthew (Eileen) Kilburg, Emily (Justin) Treadway, Erin Snyder, Jennifer Snyder, Dustin (Melody Matherne) Britt, Erica Burgess, Allison LaRose, Michael LaRose and Anna Claire LaRose; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Wilhelmina Banowetz; brothers, Leo,
Victor, Lawrence, Vincent, Leonard, Walter, Paul, and Theodore Banowetz; sisters, Elizabeth
McDevitt, and Gertrude Daehler; brothers-in-law, Joseph McDevitt, Walter Daehler, Ray Hermiston, Charles Duet Jr., Kenneth Melancon, and David Duet Sr.; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Cortez Duet and Della, Elizabeth, Dolores, Alma, Celina, Rita and Miriam Banowetz.
Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be
dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He served in the
U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class during the Korean War and was honored and proud to
serve his country. He was a member of the , American Legion, Past Grand Knight of the
Knights of Columbus Houma Council 1317 and Past Faithful Navigator of the AJ Caillouet 4th
Degree Assembly.
He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church and was a faithful servant of the church throughout his years. He enjoyed his work with the Knights of Columbus and served as an officer for many years. He volunteered at St. Francis and Vandebilt throughout his children's school years and was honored to be inducted into the Vandebilt Hall of Fame in 2011.
Donald was a farm boy at heart and loved his home state of Iowa. He returned home frequently
to visit his family and friends and kept up with the local daily news on KMAQ. He was a fixture
of the downtown Houma community as a business owner for 20 years. He was the owner and
operator of Donald's of Houma Inc., a local department store, and enjoyed serving people every
day. His work ethic and integrity were unparalleled. He enjoyed carpentry work and could build
just about anything, and he loved gardening and traveling with his wife, children, and
grandchildren. He always had a great sense of humor, even until his last day. He was a kind,
patient, gentle and giving man who was totally devoted to his faith, family and friends.
The family would like extend its deepest appreciation to the many compassionate healthcare
providers who assisted him with his illnesses over the past 10 years.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019