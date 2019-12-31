|
|
Donald John Tivet Jr., age 56, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was a native and resident of Chauvin.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Donald John is survived by his wife, Dianna Marie Authement Tivet; stepsons, Shane Blanchard and wife, Heidi, and Timmie Lirette Jr.; stepdaughter, Ashley B. Billiot and husband, Eric; parents, Donald John Sr. and Frances Clothidle Cadiere Tivet; sisters, Darlene T. Boudreaux and husband, Eric, and Nanette T. Boudreaux and husband, Dale; four step-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry A. and Rezona Smith Tivet, and Dewey J. and Eulah Gautreaux Cadiere; aunt, Brenda Tivet; and uncle, Michael Joseph Tivet.
He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he has touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020