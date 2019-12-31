Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Tivet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald John Tivet Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald John Tivet Jr. Obituary
Donald John Tivet Jr., age 56, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was a native and resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Donald John is survived by his wife, Dianna Marie Authement Tivet; stepsons, Shane Blanchard and wife, Heidi, and Timmie Lirette Jr.; stepdaughter, Ashley B. Billiot and husband, Eric; parents, Donald John Sr. and Frances Clothidle Cadiere Tivet; sisters, Darlene T. Boudreaux and husband, Eric, and Nanette T. Boudreaux and husband, Dale; four step-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry A. and Rezona Smith Tivet, and Dewey J. and Eulah Gautreaux Cadiere; aunt, Brenda Tivet; and uncle, Michael Joseph Tivet.

He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he has touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now