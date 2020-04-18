|
|
Donald "shoepic" Joseph Arceneaux Sr., 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Adams Arceneaux; one daughter, Tammy Fanguy and husband, Barry of Houma; one son, Donald Arceneaux Jr. and wife, Tammy of Houma; three sisters, Catherine LeBouef, Earline Hebert and Gail Pontiff (Eric); three brothers, L.J. Arceneaux (Merilyn), Dale Arceneaux (Geraldine), and Kenny Arceneaux (Lorena); three grandchildren, Ciji Falgout (Colby), Trey Arceneaux (Destanie), and Angelle Arceneaux; and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Fanguy, Lanie Neil, Zaylie Falgout and Marlee Arceneaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys Trahan Arceneaux; and two sisters, Ann Crochet and Rita Blanchard.
He was a retired employee from Halliburton for 33 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and caring friend who was loved by all, including his Halliburton and extended family.
The Family would like to extend their greatest gratitude to Haydel Hospice and especially to Patti Voss.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the immediate family will hold a graveside memorial service for Donald Arceneaux Sr. at St Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2 privately. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. There will be another service scheduled for a later date, for extended family and friends.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020