Donald Joseph Bonvillain, 78, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Donald is survived by his wife, Patty Bonvillain; son, Benjamin Bonvillain and wife Milly; daughter, Priscilla Poiencot and husband Al; siblings, Larry Bonvillain and wife Shirley, Ray Bonvillain, Dale Nash and husband Ben, Gary Bonvillain and wife Rose, Terry Bonvillain and wife Mary, and Ricky Bonvillain and wife GiGi; granddaughter, Alissa Bonvillain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Bonvillain and Eula Usey Bonvillain; niece, Lesley LeBlanc.
Donald was an eight-year veteran of the United States Air Force prior to serving 22 years in law enforcement with the Thibodaux Police Department, where he eventually retired as the department's Chief of Police. After retiring, he served as a security officer at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for 13 years. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020