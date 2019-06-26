Donald "Duck" Joseph Bonvillian Sr., age 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine beginning at 9 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 with burial following in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.



Duck is survived by his sons, Donald Joseph Bonvillian Jr. and Wayne Paul Bonvillian; daughter Charmane M. Bonvillian and companion John LeCompte; brothers Alvin Bonvillian and Charles Bonvillian Sr. and wife Judy; grandchildren, Chad Labat, Stephanie L. Dardar and husband Devin; great-grandchildren Kohen R. Labat and Ridge P. Dardar; and godchild Chuck Bonvillian Jr.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Jeanne Theriot Bonvillian; brothers Junius "Rock" Bonvillian and wife Mary and Clarence "Rose Bud" Bonvillian Sr. and wife Mable; sister Anna Mae Rhodes and husband Edward "EJ"; and sister-in-law Betty Bonvillian.



Duck served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Latex Drilling as a tool pusher. He enjoyed fixing things, raising doves and pigeons and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 27, 2019