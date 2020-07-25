Donald Joseph Gary, 90, a Houma native and Air Force Veteran, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. While he spent most of his life in Houma, in more recent years he and his wife (Grace Truxillo Gary) made their home in Prairieville. He retired from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office after more than 20 years of service, where he had significant contributions under then Sheriff Charlton P. Rozands, including spearheading the building of the Sheriff's Rifle Range, starting the Junior Deputy Program, liaison between the Sheriff's office and the TPSO Flying Posse, as well as Terrebonne Parish Civil Defense Assistant Director.



In his retired years, at age 79, he found his calling as the Gun Escort at Cabela's in Gonzales. He retired in 2020, as Cabela's eldest Outfitter nationwide. He was also a Charter member, and board member of the Regional Military Museum Foundation in Houma.



Donald is survived by his wife of 65 years, Grace Truxillo Gary; daughters, Charlotte Wolfe (Art), Anne Bergeron (Laban); sons, James "Jimmy" (Mona), and John, (Lisa); 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Dodson; and grandchild, Grace "Gracie" Marion Gary.



Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2 in Houma, at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Regional Military Museum Foundation, P.O. Box 2117, Houma, LA 70361, in the name of Don Gary. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and Cabela's for their support through his retirement and recognition of his work ethic.



Arrangements by Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA





