Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Donald Joseph Kraemer

Donald Joseph Kraemer Obituary
Donald Joseph Kraemer, 82, a native of Kraemer and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday Aug. 23, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland, and will continue from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Donald is survived by his children, Mark Kraemer (Janice Nead), Maria Toups (Danny) and Millie Kraemer (Eddie Leboeuf III); grandchildren Brittny Toups, Marisa Thomas (Terry), Jaimie Toups, Hannah Fendley, Logan, Christian, Alex and Lillian Nead; brothers Irvin, Wilbert, and Kevin Kraemer; and sister Mary K. Folse.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Trucella Dubois Kraemer; son Matthew Kraemer; grandchild Danielle Toups; parents Walter Kraemer and Irene Prestenbach Kraemer; brothers Murphy and Danny Kraemer; sister Kathleen K. Hebert; and daughter-in-law Natasha Adair Kraemer.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
