|
|
Donald Joseph Lirette Sr., age 87, a native of Bourg and resident Jena, La. went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Sept. 23 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Cody Chatagnier. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.
Donald is survived by his wife of nine years, Barbara Guidry Fontenot Lirette; children Vera Lirette, Ralph Lirette Sr. and Eric Lirette and wife Nicole; stepchildren, Karen Leonard and husband Dennis, Belinda Kimbro and husband Gary, Timothy Fontenot, Alton Fontenot and Melissa Harwell and husband Aaron; sister Earnestine Pitre; grandchildren Brandy, Ralph Jr., Melynda, Marci, Billy, Chris, Daisey and Donnie; 11 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Aucoin Lirette; parents Clyde Lirette and Elizabeth Ellender Lirette; son Donald Lirette Jr.; brothers Elmer Lirette and Curtis Lirette; sisters Gloria Henry and Barbara Price; mother-in-law Louella Aucoin; and brothers-in-law Barry Aucoin and Jerry Aucoin.
Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He proudly served as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War. He was a retired employee of Chevron-Texaco after many years. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, woodworking and making people smile. However, his greatest love was his family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Jena Nursing Home and Guardian Hospice of Alexandria.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019