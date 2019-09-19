Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Bourg, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Bourg, LA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Ann Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lirette Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Joseph Lirette Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Joseph Lirette Sr. Obituary
Donald Joseph Lirette Sr., age 87, a native of Bourg and resident Jena, La. went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Sept. 23 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Cody Chatagnier. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.

Donald is survived by his wife of nine years, Barbara Guidry Fontenot Lirette; children Vera Lirette, Ralph Lirette Sr. and Eric Lirette and wife Nicole; stepchildren, Karen Leonard and husband Dennis, Belinda Kimbro and husband Gary, Timothy Fontenot, Alton Fontenot and Melissa Harwell and husband Aaron; sister Earnestine Pitre; grandchildren Brandy, Ralph Jr., Melynda, Marci, Billy, Chris, Daisey and Donnie; 11 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Aucoin Lirette; parents Clyde Lirette and Elizabeth Ellender Lirette; son Donald Lirette Jr.; brothers Elmer Lirette and Curtis Lirette; sisters Gloria Henry and Barbara Price; mother-in-law Louella Aucoin; and brothers-in-law Barry Aucoin and Jerry Aucoin.

Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He proudly served as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War. He was a retired employee of Chevron-Texaco after many years. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, woodworking and making people smile. However, his greatest love was his family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Jena Nursing Home and Guardian Hospice of Alexandria.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now