1/1
Donald Kliebert Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Kliebert Sr., born June 19, 1928, in Vacherie, La., passed away Aug. 17, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Grimes Kliebert; and his children, Donald Jr., Diane Merkel, Lana Triche, Linda Eaves (Kevin), Robert (Phyllis), Peggy Laughlin (Chris), Glenn (Lisa) and Susan Kliebert (Johannie); grandchildren, Aaron Merkel, Stephanie Del Rio (Terry), Jacob Merkel (Becca), Andrew Triche, Caroline Triche, Gavin Triche (Mallory), Jennifer Eaves, Alyssa Eaves, Neil Kliebert (Roxana), Rebecca Laughlin, Evan Laughlin, Samantha Kliebert, Kelsey Toler (Ellis), Jordan Kamsul (Cal), Philip Kamsul, Thomas Kamsul, and Elliot Kamsul. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Amaya, Seth, Sara, Josie, Reagan, Tatum, Nicholas, Sophia, Braxton, Luke, and Noah; and his siblings, Russel, Gertrude Lassere, Neil, Lawrence and Gloria.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil Jean and Georgine Oubre Kliebert; siblings, Anna Mae Dutriex and Huey Kliebert Sr.; sisters-in-law, Patricia Kliebert (Russel) and Theresa Kliebert (Neil); and his step-granddaughter, Rebecca Broussard.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Army as a corporal during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He worked as an insurance salesman for American General (formerly National Life and Accident) for 38 years. He was an avid gardener and loved telling stories. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Nativity Church, 3500 La. 1, Raceland, La., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.

Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Nativity Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved