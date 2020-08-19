Donald Kliebert Sr., born June 19, 1928, in Vacherie, La., passed away Aug. 17, 2020.



He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Grimes Kliebert; and his children, Donald Jr., Diane Merkel, Lana Triche, Linda Eaves (Kevin), Robert (Phyllis), Peggy Laughlin (Chris), Glenn (Lisa) and Susan Kliebert (Johannie); grandchildren, Aaron Merkel, Stephanie Del Rio (Terry), Jacob Merkel (Becca), Andrew Triche, Caroline Triche, Gavin Triche (Mallory), Jennifer Eaves, Alyssa Eaves, Neil Kliebert (Roxana), Rebecca Laughlin, Evan Laughlin, Samantha Kliebert, Kelsey Toler (Ellis), Jordan Kamsul (Cal), Philip Kamsul, Thomas Kamsul, and Elliot Kamsul. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Amaya, Seth, Sara, Josie, Reagan, Tatum, Nicholas, Sophia, Braxton, Luke, and Noah; and his siblings, Russel, Gertrude Lassere, Neil, Lawrence and Gloria.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil Jean and Georgine Oubre Kliebert; siblings, Anna Mae Dutriex and Huey Kliebert Sr.; sisters-in-law, Patricia Kliebert (Russel) and Theresa Kliebert (Neil); and his step-granddaughter, Rebecca Broussard.

Donald served his country in the U.S. Army as a corporal during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He worked as an insurance salesman for American General (formerly National Life and Accident) for 38 years. He was an avid gardener and loved telling stories. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Nativity Church, 3500 La. 1, Raceland, La., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.



Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store