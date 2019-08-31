|
Donald Luke Colwart Sr., 70, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at First Baptist Church of Houma. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Joan Porche Colwart; daughter, Monique Colwart Waytenick and husband Matthew; son, Donald Colwart Jr. and wife Tara Lampley Colwart; grandchildren, Corinne Waytenick Kraatz and husband Marcus, Mariah Waytenick Bartley and husband John, Haley Waytenick Black and husband Brandon, and Hezekiah Luke Colwart; great-grandchildren, Logan, Maelynn, Elianna and Natalie, Kraatz, Dante and Kadence Bartley; brother, Mike Colwart; and sisters, Linda Simmons, Andrea Blanchard, Anne Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Gloria Rhodes Colwart; and brother, Joseph Colwart.
Donald loved to visit Branson, Mo. He was a very proud veteran and served his country in the United States Army.
He was a very loving, caring person and was loved dearly by his family. He will be remembered for his loving compassion he gave to all who knew him, most especially his wife, Joan, and is children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donald had a love for Christ and also his church family at First Baptist Church of Houma.
His memory will love on in all those who loved him and he will never, ever be forgotten.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019