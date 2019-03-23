Donald Mark Collins, 79, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Chauvin Funeral Home and resume visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, March 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m.



Burial will take place in the church cemetery following Mass.



Donald is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Diana Mancillas Collins; daughter, Lillian

Collins; grandchildren, Brandon Carlos, Ashley Boyd, Erica Lyons (Clayton), and Brittany and Dylan Dupre; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Jalob, Krista and Jaycie Boyd, Kaylee, Brayden and Cayden Lyons; and sister, Barbara Theriot.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtile and Libby Trosclair Collins; son, Donny

Collins; brothers, Floyd and Percy Collins; sisters, Joyce C. Voisin, and Norma C. Authement; and infant siblings, Arnold and Wanna Collins.



Donald was a loving and generous man to everyone he crossed paths with. He was a tugboat

captain for many years at Cenac Towing. He loved wood carving, watching football and family

gatherings. He will be missed by all of his family and numerous friends. He is gone but not

forgotten.



The family would like the thank his caregivers, Nancy Warren, Dr. Ray Cinnater, Dr. Kahn and

Mary Bird Perkins and Journey Hospice for all their love and care given to our family in our time of need.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019