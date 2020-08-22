1/1
Donald Meshyock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Meshyock, 78, a native of Saxton, Pa. and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m., with the service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his two sons, Duane Meshyock and Randy Meshyock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Meshyock; parents, Joseph and Julia Meshyock; siblings, Mary Catherine Meshyock, Margaret Meshyock Cooper, Andrew Meshyock, Betty Meshyock Fisher, Edward Meshyock, Doris Meshyock Swan, Joseph Meshyock, Paul Meshyock, Ken Meshyock and Vern Meshyock.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved