Donald Meshyock, 78, a native of Saxton, Pa. and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m., with the service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.



He is survived by his two sons, Duane Meshyock and Randy Meshyock; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Meshyock; parents, Joseph and Julia Meshyock; siblings, Mary Catherine Meshyock, Margaret Meshyock Cooper, Andrew Meshyock, Betty Meshyock Fisher, Edward Meshyock, Doris Meshyock Swan, Joseph Meshyock, Paul Meshyock, Ken Meshyock and Vern Meshyock.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

