Donald Patrick Obituary
Donald Lindon Patrick, 81, born October 31, 1937 in Austell, Georgia, native of Houma and resident of Crockett, Texas died on Good Friday evening, April 19, 2019.

There will be a memorial service held in Meramec Springs, Missouri at a later date. He was a good man and will be missed by so many family and friends.

He is survived by Donita Patrick; Sister, Betty Patrick Sciortino of Hammond, Louisiana; two children, daughter, Patricia Patrick Hutchinson (Jason) of Houma, LA; a son, James "Jim" Allen Patrick of Dallas; and a beautiful granddaughter Kayla Carter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Emma Ehren Patrick; son, Donald Lindon Patrick, Jr.; parents, Clarence Oles and Mayma Lee Horne Patrick; three brothers, Clarence Beale Patrick; Guy Reynold Patrick; and William Andrew "Dub" Patrick; three sisters, Elouise Patrick; Bobbie Gail Patrick, and Mary Lorraine "Midge" Patrick Chilton.

He was a skilled painter by trade, loved the outdoors and fishing. He was a devout Christian and a loving brother, father, Uncle and cousin. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Gone, but never forgotten.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
