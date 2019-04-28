|
Donald Lindon Patrick, 81, born October 31, 1937 in Austell, Georgia, native of Houma and resident of Crockett, Texas died on Good Friday evening, April 19, 2019.
There will be a memorial service held in Meramec Springs, Missouri at a later date. He was a good man and will be missed by so many family and friends.
He is survived by Donita Patrick; Sister, Betty Patrick Sciortino of Hammond, Louisiana; two children, daughter, Patricia Patrick Hutchinson (Jason) of Houma, LA; a son, James "Jim" Allen Patrick of Dallas; and a beautiful granddaughter Kayla Carter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Emma Ehren Patrick; son, Donald Lindon Patrick, Jr.; parents, Clarence Oles and Mayma Lee Horne Patrick; three brothers, Clarence Beale Patrick; Guy Reynold Patrick; and William Andrew "Dub" Patrick; three sisters, Elouise Patrick; Bobbie Gail Patrick, and Mary Lorraine "Midge" Patrick Chilton.
He was a skilled painter by trade, loved the outdoors and fishing. He was a devout Christian and a loving brother, father, Uncle and cousin. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Gone, but never forgotten.
