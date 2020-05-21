Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Scott Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Scott Jr. Obituary
Donald Scott Jr., 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. Seating will be limited to immediate family only with 25% seating capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Kaydon Lyons and Jase Coleman; daughters Samyah Johnson, Katlyn Williams and Lily Scott; father, Donald Scott, Sr. (Judy); maternal grandmother, Irma Outley Smith; brothers Derek Smith, Byron McGuire, Rueben Jones, Ashley Harris and Justin Scott; sisters Rekenya S. Williams and Shatondra McGuire; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Smith; paternal grandparents, Aurestile, Sr. and Pinkey Scott; and maternal grandfather, Nicholas Smith, Jr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -