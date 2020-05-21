|
Donald Scott Jr., 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. Seating will be limited to immediate family only with 25% seating capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Kaydon Lyons and Jase Coleman; daughters Samyah Johnson, Katlyn Williams and Lily Scott; father, Donald Scott, Sr. (Judy); maternal grandmother, Irma Outley Smith; brothers Derek Smith, Byron McGuire, Rueben Jones, Ashley Harris and Justin Scott; sisters Rekenya S. Williams and Shatondra McGuire; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Smith; paternal grandparents, Aurestile, Sr. and Pinkey Scott; and maternal grandfather, Nicholas Smith, Jr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020