Donald Paul Theriot, 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019.
There will be no formal services.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolly Mae Crochet Theriot; daughter, Myra Theriot; grandchild, David Pitre Jr.; brother, John Russel Theriot; and sisters, Mary Mae Meilan and Theresa Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mae Thibodaux Theriot; and brothers, Eris Theriot and Antoine Dallas Theriot.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
