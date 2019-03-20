|
|
Donald "Duck" Tillman Sr., 61, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at Joy Fellowship Ministries, 1901 Talbot Ave., Thibodaux, with burial to follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Donald Tillman Jr.; daughters, Tabitha and Alicia Tillman and Natasha Caine (Johnnie); 47 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leroy and Larry Tillman; sister, Priscilla Tillman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Al James; parents, Joseph and Gertrude Robinson Tillman; brother, Lloyd Tillman; sisters, Ann Johnson and Audrey Tillman; and paternal grandparents, Welton and Vivian Robertson.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019