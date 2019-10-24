|
Donald "Duck" "Disco" Wallace, 64, a native and resident of Houma, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St. in Houma. Burial following in Gardens of Memories Cemetery, 3658 Main St., Gray.
He is survived by his daughters, Quita and Ivy Wallace and Princess White; sons Gregory Wallace and Dominic Johnson; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dudley and Beatrice W. Jenkins; maternal grandparents Ezekial and Ophelia W. Wallace; and paternal grandparents Willie Jean and Willie Mae Jenkins
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019