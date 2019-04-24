Home

Doneva Songe Albarado, 66, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on April 22, 2019.

Services to be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Louis J. Albarado; sons, Scott Albarado, and wife, Keri, Shawn Albarado, and Kaiesie Albarado; a brother, Artie Songe; and a sister, Trenace Songe.

Also survived by two grandchildren, Lila and Emie Albarado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Alrita Songe.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
