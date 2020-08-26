Donna Chacon

Donna "Big Mama" Chacon departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was 54, a native of San Jose, CA and a resident of Prairieville.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.



She is survived by her children, Jon-Paul, Bonnie Marie, Racheal, Breanna and Riana; 11 grandchildren; brother, Michael Chacon; one aunt and one uncle; companion, Byron Knockum; and former husband, Preston Heleux.



She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Chacon; and grandparents.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.



