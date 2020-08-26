1/1
Donna Chacon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna "Big Mama" Chacon departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was 54, a native of San Jose, CA and a resident of Prairieville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.

She is survived by her children, Jon-Paul, Bonnie Marie, Racheal, Breanna and Riana; 11 grandchildren; brother, Michael Chacon; one aunt and one uncle; companion, Byron Knockum; and former husband, Preston Heleux.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Chacon; and grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved