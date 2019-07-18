Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Donna Ledet
Donna Clare Ledet

Donna Clare Ledet, age 57, passed away at Terrebonne General Medical Center on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Dularge.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Burial will follow at a later date in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Donna is survived by her son, Adam J. Ledet and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Ella, Miranda, and Hudson; brothers, Dale M. Ledet and wife, Cindy, and Mark A. Ledet and wife, Mary; sisters, Connie L. Laster and husband, Bobby, and Mary L. Fanguy; godchildren, Joseph M. Chauvin, Emily F. Taylor, and Isaiah and Abigail Taylor;

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas A. Ledet and Marie Babin Ledet; sister/godmother, Judith "Judy" Chauvin; and brothers-in-law, Danny M. Chauvin, and Steve J. Fanguy.

Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, teacher and friend. Donna loved her family dearly but adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending quality time with them. She also loved Disney World and has a collection of Disney items.

Donna obtained her Master's plus thirty and was a reading specialist. She worked in the Terrebonne Parish School System with 35 years of service; her passion was teaching pre-K. She was a compassionate woman who loved helping others and put many people ahead of herself. Her love of helping others definitely put her in a place where she is resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dularge Elementary School Pre-K Program in honor of Donna Ledet.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 18 to July 19, 2019
