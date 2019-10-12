|
|
Donna Jean Evans Legg, 70, a native of Kanawha, Iowa and a resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 5 until 8:30 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home and on Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until service time at First Baptist Church of Houma. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church.
Donna was born to Millard Evans and Edith (Nelson) Evans on March 26, 1949 in Belmond, Iowa.
Donna loved helping people. She was a member of First Baptist of Houma and spent time involved with the Deaf Ministry and as a Sunday school teacher. Donna was employed for nine years at Heavenly Scent where she enjoyed using her gift for helping people.
Donna was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Donna will be deeply missed by her husband of 47 years, Albert Dean Legg, and her children, Suzanne (Sean) Ortego of Lafayette, Laura (Jim) Wright of Uniontown, Ohio, Daryl (Sue) Legg of Chardon, Ohio and Brian Legg of Jacksonville N.C.; grandchildren Emily, Matthew and Lily, Jaclyn, Nicholas, Alec, Ashley, Carlyn, Kristen, and Samantha.
She is also survived by her sister Deanna Robbins of Meservey, Iowa.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Sharon Kennedy of Belmond, Iowa, Delores Birdsall of Sheffield, Iowa, Jimmy Wayne Evans of Leavenworth, Kans. and grandson Derek Legg of Uniontown, Ohio.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019