Donna Marie Benoit Thibodaux Obituary
Donna Marie Benoit Thibodaux, 60, died at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born December 18, 1958, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Raymond Thibodaux; children, Adam M. (Jessica) Thibodaux, Andrea T. (Bobby) Britt and Ashley (Leah) Thibodaux; grandchildren, Aliyah, Makayla, Adam Jr., Robert III, Caleb, Josie and Adelynne; sisters, Rhonda Flurry and Norma Benoit; and brother, Kenneth Benoit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Colette Benoit; and brother, Cory Benoit.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
