Donna Marie Thibodaux, 59, a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses from 10 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Shane and Heather Thibodaux; grandchildren, Braiden, Nevaeh, Kaiden, and Zoey; and brothers, Roy and Dale Brien.
She is preceded in death by her son, Tommy Thibodaux II; father, Roy Brien; mother, Laverna Brien; and sister, Sherri Brien.
Donna was a very positive minded, uplifted individual with courage and strength beyond what is normal. She loved nature and spending time with her family and friends, by whom she will always be loved and remembered.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019