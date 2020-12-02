Donna P. Blanchard
Donna "Nana" Blanchard, age 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Donna was a longtime resident of Dularge and a current resident of Houma, Louisiana.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Blanchard; son, Robbie Blanchard and wife Brittany Price Blanchard; daughter, Charmaine Blanchard Bergeron and husband Christopher "Curly" Bergeron; grandchildren, Courtney Renee' Bergeron, Camryn Renee' Bergeron, Cullen William Blanchard, Mason Joseph Blanchard; brothers, Keith Poiencot and wife Sherilyn, Brian Poiencot and wife Annette, and Andy Poiencot and wife Dana; sister, Lizbeth McElroy and husband Burt.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, December 4, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Maria Immaculata beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm "Mac" Joseph Poiencot and Dolly Guidry Poiencot.
Donna was a beautiful soul who loved her family dearly. She loved spending time with her husband at the hunting camp and the company of her children and grandchildren. Donna retired as a secretary from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Department with 35 years of service. She was a parishioner of Maria Immaculata Catholic Church and a 1975 Terrebonne High School graduate.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and American Cancer Society
.
The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, Mary Bird Perkins, Terrebonne General Medical Center, and a special thanks to Patty Voss for all the love and care provided.
