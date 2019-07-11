|
Donna Cash Pelcha, born on Aug. 6, 1940, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was a native of Dillsboro, Ind., and a resident of Thibodaux. She was 78 years old.
She is survived by sons, Mark Crosby, Robert Pelcha II and Shane Pelcha; daughters, Carla Crosby and Retana Holman; sisters, Cheryl McIntosh; grandchildren, Chad Crosby, Faith Millette, Kimberly Sanchez, Patrick Ledet, Brittany Phillips, Robert Pelcha III, Kaylen Pelcha, Stephen Pelcha, Chandi Pelcha, and Alexia Pelcha; niece, Tracey Bradley; and nephew, Jason McIntosh.
Donna is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pelcha Sr.; son, Ronald Crosby; parents, Dale and Mildred Cash; and grandchildren, David Wallace and Chance Blankenship.
She was known to lots as "Ms. Donna" and too many others as mom, grandma, sister and was a friend to many. Ms. Donna was a loving, caring, tough, hardworking woman and a devoted Christian. She loved spending time with her family and would often put them above herself. She attended Dillsboro High School in Indiana, class of 1958. Many knew her from her years as a manager at Bonanza Restaurant. When she retired, she went on to be a funeral assistant for approximately eight years for Landry's and Samart Funeral Homes. Even though her earthly life here has ended and she is with the Lord now, Mom will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday July 14, at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray, La., and on from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday July 15, at Samart Funeral Home in Gray. Religious services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue, La.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019