Donna Savoie Prestenback, 55, of Houma, passed away July 29, 2020.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date for immediate family.



She is survived by her best friend, Timmy Hebert; nephews, Todd Belanger (Sandy), Jeremy Savoie (Felicia), and Dylan Belanger (Starlyn); nieces, Shoneek Savoie (Scott) and Lauren Belanger (Chad); brother in law, John Martin.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanette and Carrol Savoie; brother, Danny Savoie; sister, Mary Martin; and niece, Shalon Belanger.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

