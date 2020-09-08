1/1
Donna Sue LeCompte
Donna Sue LeCompte, age 53, met Jesus peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Donna was born on April 27, 1967 in Eunice to Nason and Joy LeJeune. She was a lover of Christ, a lover of life, and touched every person she came in contact with.

Donna survived by her husband, Curt LeCompte of 35 years; children, Currie Chiasson (Allen), Ashly Bourg (Jacob), and Karaline LeCompte; grandchildren, Aiden, Chandler, James, Connor, and Addalyn; brother, Robert LeJeune (Nicole); sister, Anita Besson (Eddie); and a multitude of family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Nason LeJeune; mother, Joy LeJeune; brother, Calvin LeJeune; father-in-law, Chester LeCompte; mother- in- law, Carolyn LeCompte.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Christian Assembly Church in Schriever with a service starting at 12 noon.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
