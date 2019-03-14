|
Donnie Paul Lirette, 62, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on March 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, with the religious services to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
He is survived by his Elizabeth Savoie Lirette; son, Jonathan Lirette; daughter, Crystal Keyworth and husband, Jarad; brother, Alan Lirette; sister, Sandra Hazen and husband David; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Euling and Rita Lirette.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019