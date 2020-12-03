Dooley Joseph Lagarde
Dooley Joseph Lagarde, 65, of St. Charles Community, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:20 am.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 8am - 10am.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lagarde, his children, Edwin (Ann Michael) Lagarde, Shannon (Mandy) Lagarde, Sanya Clute, Chad (Krysten) Clute, Brittany Lagarde and Paige (Anthony) Ford, 16 grandkids and 7 brothers and sisters, Keith, Jason, Jill, Joann, Jack, John and Jennifer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annadell Lagarde, his father, Edwin "Slick" Lagarde Jr., his brother, Malcolm Lagarde and his grandson, Andrew Lagarde.
Dooley was always the working man and had fond memories of work with Byron Talbot. His work was his hobby, until an auto accident forced him to retire in 2013. However, his perseverant attitude allowed him to enjoy the finer details of life. He loved to sit outside with a cup of coffee, smoke his cigarettes and watch his grandkids play out in the yard. He was well known for the time he spent working in the family owned St. Charles Supermarket, and his time as the owner operator of The Crossing Bar. To know him was to love him. Dooley will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
