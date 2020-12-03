1/1
Dooley Joseph Lagarde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dooley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dooley Joseph Lagarde
Dooley Joseph Lagarde, 65, of St. Charles Community, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:20 am.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 8am - 10am.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lagarde, his children, Edwin (Ann Michael) Lagarde, Shannon (Mandy) Lagarde, Sanya Clute, Chad (Krysten) Clute, Brittany Lagarde and Paige (Anthony) Ford, 16 grandkids and 7 brothers and sisters, Keith, Jason, Jill, Joann, Jack, John and Jennifer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annadell Lagarde, his father, Edwin "Slick" Lagarde Jr., his brother, Malcolm Lagarde and his grandson, Andrew Lagarde.
Dooley was always the working man and had fond memories of work with Byron Talbot. His work was his hobby, until an auto accident forced him to retire in 2013. However, his perseverant attitude allowed him to enjoy the finer details of life. He loved to sit outside with a cup of coffee, smoke his cigarettes and watch his grandkids play out in the yard. He was well known for the time he spent working in the family owned St. Charles Supermarket, and his time as the owner operator of The Crossing Bar. To know him was to love him. Dooley will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dionne Robichaux
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved