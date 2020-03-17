|
Doralee "Dora" Thomassie, 78, a native of Miami, Arizona and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Doralee is survived by her daughters; Vicki T. Danos (Gillis) and Sharon T. Ledet; grandchildren, Alisha, Tyler, Ian, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Austin and Tommy; brothers, James Hattaway and Carl Waggoner; and sisters, Donna Slade and Peggy Wilson.
Mrs. Thomassie was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Thomassie Sr., son; Philip Thomassie Jr.; and parents, Cecelia M. and Alvin Hattaway.
Mrs. Dora loved to listen and sing her country music.
The family would like to thank to staff of The Broadway for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Parkinson's Research at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020