Doretha "Doe" Lovely Andrews

Terrebonne Parish - Doretha "Doe" Lovely Andrews, 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish, passed away peacefully at 2:37 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Terrance and Travis Lovely (Dayshawn); daughters, LaToya Lovely (Monique Andrews) and LaTanya Lovely (Jody); nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Willie and Michael Lovely (Linda); sister Joyce LaGarde (Pastor Alfred); and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Andrews; parents, Clarence, Sr. and Hallett Lovely; brothers, LJ, Henry and Clarence Lovely, Jr.; sister, Lou Bertha Jackson; paternal grandparents, Willie and Laura Lovely; maternal grandparents, Walter and Henriette Cooks.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



