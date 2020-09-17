1/1
Doretha Lovely "Doe" Andrews
Doretha "Doe" Lovely Andrews
Terrebonne Parish - Doretha "Doe" Lovely Andrews, 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish, passed away peacefully at 2:37 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Terrance and Travis Lovely (Dayshawn); daughters, LaToya Lovely (Monique Andrews) and LaTanya Lovely (Jody); nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Willie and Michael Lovely (Linda); sister Joyce LaGarde (Pastor Alfred); and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Andrews; parents, Clarence, Sr. and Hallett Lovely; brothers, LJ, Henry and Clarence Lovely, Jr.; sister, Lou Bertha Jackson; paternal grandparents, Willie and Laura Lovely; maternal grandparents, Walter and Henriette Cooks.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
