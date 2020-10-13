1/1
Doretha Sims
Doretha Sims
Terrebonne Parish - Doretha Sims, 94, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 12 Noon until funeral time at 2: 00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Cornerstone Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Minister Sterling Sims, Cary Sims, Katherine Sims, and Janice (Terry Sr.) Parker; sisters, Ethel Mae Ross, Alma Dewey, and Mabel Scott; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Sims; daughter, Geraldine Toney; grandson, Ernest "Pops" Sims; parents, Ethel Ross and Osborn Sims; sisters, Rose Mary Williams and Caldonia Ross.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
12:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
17
Funeral
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
