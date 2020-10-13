Doretha Sims

Terrebonne Parish - Doretha Sims, 94, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12 Noon until funeral time at 2: 00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Cornerstone Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Minister Sterling Sims, Cary Sims, Katherine Sims, and Janice (Terry Sr.) Parker; sisters, Ethel Mae Ross, Alma Dewey, and Mabel Scott; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Sims; daughter, Geraldine Toney; grandson, Ernest "Pops" Sims; parents, Ethel Ross and Osborn Sims; sisters, Rose Mary Williams and Caldonia Ross.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



