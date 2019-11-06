|
Doris Bourgeois Daigle, also known as Dee, a native of Thibodaux and resident of the St. Charles community, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the age of 69.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery.
She is survived by her brothers, Robert "Moon" Bourgeois (Glenda), Stan Bourgeois (Karen) and William "Billy" Bourgeois; sisters, Helen Granier, Linda Morgan, Sue Phillips, Penny Ridlley and Beverly Bourgeois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Daigle; parents, Alcide Bourgeois and Edwina Navarre Bourgeois; brother, Allen Bourgeois Sr.; sister, Peggy Bourgeois; and grandparents, Noah and Clercy Navarre, and Marcelain Bourgeois and Ophelia Bourgeois Menge.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019