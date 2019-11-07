Home

Doris Bourgeois Daigle Obituary
Doris Bourgeois Daigle, also known as Dee, a native of Thibodaux and resident of the St. Charles community, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the age of 69.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery.

She is survived by her brothers, Robert "Moon" Bourgeois (Glenda), Stan Bourgeois (Karen), and William "Billy" Bourgeois; sisters, Helen Granier, Linda Morgan, Sue Phillips, Penny Ridlley, and Beverly Bourgeois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Daigle; parents, Alcide Bourgeois and Edwina Navarre Bourgeois; brother, Allen Bourgeois Sr.; sister, Peggy Bourgeois; and grandparents, Noah and Clercy Navarre, and Marcelain Bourgeois and Ophelia Bourgeois Menge.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
